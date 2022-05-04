 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New Alexander County DSS Director hired

  • 0

TAYLORSVILLE — Alexander County Government has hired Thomas Mitchell to serve as the new director for the Department of Social Services. Mitchell joined Alexander County DSS on March 28.

Mitchell comes from Lincoln County DSS, where he worked for 13 years in various roles, climbing the ranks to Economic Services Program Manager.

“I am excited to begin meeting community partners, citizens, business leaders, and other department heads. I believe in the mission of social services and I will strive to communicate clearly about the work that we do,” he said. “Staffing is difficult everywhere right now, but staffing at social services has been a challenge for much longer. I will be investing a significant amount of time determining how we can recruit and retain qualified staff in order to serve Alexander County appropriately.”

Mitchell graduated from Appalachian State University with a Bachelor of Social Work degree and from Johnson C. Smith University with a Master of Social Work degree. In his free time, he enjoys day trips, hiking, and exploring new places. He is the father of two teenage daughters.

People are also reading…

He can be reached at tmitchell@alexandercountync.gov or 828-352-7619. To learn more about Alexander County DSS, visit https://dss.alexandercountync.gov.

Mitchell

Mitchell
0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian auto city affected by sanctions, parts shortage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert