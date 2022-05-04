New Alexander County DSS Director hired

TAYLORSVILLE — Alexander County Government has hired Thomas Mitchell to serve as the new director for the Department of Social Services. Mitchell joined Alexander County DSS on March 28.

Mitchell comes from Lincoln County DSS, where he worked for 13 years in various roles, climbing the ranks to Economic Services Program Manager.

“I am excited to begin meeting community partners, citizens, business leaders, and other department heads. I believe in the mission of social services and I will strive to communicate clearly about the work that we do,” he said. “Staffing is difficult everywhere right now, but staffing at social services has been a challenge for much longer. I will be investing a significant amount of time determining how we can recruit and retain qualified staff in order to serve Alexander County appropriately.”

Mitchell graduated from Appalachian State University with a Bachelor of Social Work degree and from Johnson C. Smith University with a Master of Social Work degree. In his free time, he enjoys day trips, hiking, and exploring new places. He is the father of two teenage daughters.

He can be reached at tmitchell@alexandercountync.gov or 828-352-7619. To learn more about Alexander County DSS, visit https://dss.alexandercountync.gov.