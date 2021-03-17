Networking for business to be webinar topic

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will host a no-cost “Networking for Your Business” webinar on Thursday, March 18, from noon to 1:30 p.m. The program will be in webinar format, allowing participants to participate from their computers and mobile devices.

This webinar will show participants how to be a successful networker and explain why networking is valuable to a business, especially during a pandemic. The program focuses on showing the opportunity networking provides to build relationships and increase profitability.

There is no charge to attend this webinar, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.