Network plans statewide Trusted Elections Tour

HICKORY — In one of its first initiatives, the North Carolina Network for Fair, Safe, and Secure Elections is hosting 14 town halls across the state, one in each congressional district.

This Trusted Elections Tour aims to provide information on the electoral process, build trust in our voting system, and strengthen civil discourse.

The tour kicks off in Wake Forest on Aug. 30 and ends in Hillsborough on Oct. 6. The event for the North Carolina U.S. Congressional District 10 will be held on Sept. 21 at the Hickory Metro Convention Center (the Conover Room) in Hickory from 6:30-8 p.m. The nonpartisan League of Women Voters of Catawba Valley (LWVCV) will help facilitate this voter event in Hickory.

The North Carolina Network for Fair, Safe, and Secure Elections is a bipartisan, grassroots effort initiated by The Carter Center. Led by former Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts and former N.C. Supreme Court Justice Bob Orr, the network is made up of civic, business, and religious leaders and citizens from both sides of the political aisle. Members serve as community advocates for peaceful political engagement and trusted elections and work on a range of activities to foster confidence in electoral processes and address disinformation.

Tour dates and cities are as follows:

• NC-2: Wake Forest, Aug. 30

• NC-13: Smithfield, Aug. 31

• NC-3: New Bern, Sept. 7

• NC-1: Edenton, Sept. 8

• NC-12: Charlotte, Sept. 13

• NC-14: Belmont, Sept. 14

• NC-8: Albemarle, Sept. 15

• NC-11: Fletcher, Sept. 20

• NC-10: Hickory, Sept. 21

• NC-5: Wilkesboro, Sept. 22

• NC-9: Southern Pines, Sept. 27

• NC-6: Greensboro, Sept. 28

• NC-7: Wilmington, Oct. 3

• NC-4: Hillsborough, Oct. 6