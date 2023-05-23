CONOVER — Neighbors Network, Catawba County’s Center for Active Living in Conover, offers a variety of programs and activities this summer for adults 50 and older to “thrive in community.”

Participants come and enjoy engaging programs such as Caring Connections, Creative Art, Engage Art, Designer Cards, Strong & Balanced, and more. Do you like playing games? Join Neighbors Network for its weekly games.

Neighbors Network is a nonprofit organization and is a Certified Center of Excellence with the State of North Carolina. Its mission is to provide resources and services toward reducing isolation in adults 50 and older by providing opportunities to engage in socialization and activities.

Visit www.neighborsnetwork.org to view a newsletter with a calendar of events and activities or call Neighbors Network between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday at 828-464-1111 for more information. There is no cost to register as a participant with Neighbors Network and it is open to residents of Catawba and surrounding counties.