When it came time to take on a project to complete requirements for her Girl Scout Gold Award, Katie Grace DeHart knew which organization she wanted to help. DeHart, 18, chose Walkin’ Roll Activities League Inc., where she has volunteered for the last three years.

Walkin’ Roll is an organization for individuals with disabilities to participate in sports, games nights and other community events throughout the year. It was founded in 1994 by director Sharon Elliot. It is free to join, and open to all ages. DeHart said the oldest player is 83 and the youngest is 1.

DeHart brainstormed with Elliot and came up with the idea for a book. DeHart worked on a book featuring the players of Walkin’ Roll, which she released in early August.

The book contains 60 interviews with Walkin’ Roll members, DeHart said. DeHart updated 40 profiles and interviewed an additional 20 people for the book. The book also contains a tip sheet for talking to people with disabilities, DeHart said.

“I started going to Walkin’ Roll as part of a required Girl Scout volunteer event,” DeHart said in a press release. “I no longer go to Walkin’ Roll because I’m obligated or because they depend on me for the help. I now go because I depend on them. I depend on them to inspire me, to make me laugh, to pick me up after a long hard week and allow me to connect with a human being on a really personal level.”

DeHart was born and raised in Conover and recently graduated from Challenger High School. She is now majoring in journalism and public policy at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Family values

My mom raised us all with a servant’s heart. I have three siblings: two older brothers and one younger sister. Both of my older brothers are Eagle Scouts. I just got my Gold Award, and my younger sister is well on the way to get her Gold Award. My mom has really, truly taught us about hard work and the joy in serving others, which are probably two of my family’s biggest values. Both of my parents are small business owners, and in 2008 when the recession happened, they worked hard to reinvent themselves and keep the wheel moving. They really passed that on to us. My mom is just incredible. My mom and I are super close, and I really don’t know what I would ever do without her.

Walkin’ Roll activities

Three years ago, my younger sister was working on her Silver Award project. Her silver project was about raising awareness about people with disabilities. She worked with Conover School and then started volunteering at Walkin’ Roll, at their T-ball games during the spring. Like I said about my mom, she instilled community service in us at an early age. A lot of that came through showing up for our siblings' service projects. It was always a family affair. If someone had a project, we were all there.

My volunteering at Walkin’ Roll definitely started off as a requirement, and I think that’s a horrible thing to have to confront. I started going because I was forced to go, because I was woken up every morning and put in the car. But as I started going, I kept going back because the organization needed volunteers and I started seeing that. And then, I think towards the end of that spring, I realized that I was not going anymore because they needed me to be there. I was going because I needed to be there. I had absolutely fallen in love with all of the players and I got to know some people really well. It was just great to see them every Saturday and I was excited to go. When it came time to work on my Gold Award, I decided that I really wanted to do it with Walkin’ Roll because it was the closest thing to a passion project for me at the time.

What the book is about

There are 60 players interviewed in the book as well as an In Memoriam section. It’s just people’s stories. It highlights the fact that there is so much more to members of Walkin’ Roll than just their disability and they all talk about their family and their pets and things that they love. The In Memoriam section is comprised of interviews with family members of deceased players. Something I think is really special about these stories is that I didn’t write from the perspective of the player. I wrote from the perspective of the family member that I interviewed. It’s probably my favorite section of the book. I always walked away from those interviews choking back tears because the parents always spoke about their kids with so much love.

Tip sheet

The last part of the book is a tip sheet for engaging with people with disabilities. This was another big part of my project because obviously I wanted to highlight members from Walkin’ Roll, but it was also about how our community interacts with people with disabilities. There’s sort of a disconnect at times between people with disabilities and our general community, and I think that comes from a couple of things: one, they just run in separate circles. But also, I think a lot of times the reason our community doesn’t reach out is not because they have some sort of hatred, it’s fueled by ignorance and almost being afraid to make the first step because they don’t want to make a mistake. Jennifer Benedikter, she’s a former teacher at Conover School, helped me come up with some tips and tricks for people to get started. It’s a lot about what language is appropriate and respectful to use, and it’s broken down in a way that is simple for everyone to understand, which I really love, and I think has been a great resource.