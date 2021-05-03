Needed rain also brings threat of hail, tornadoes to Hickory area

Scattered storms are expected to bring high winds and at least an inch of rain to Catawba County through Wednesday.

“It’s going to be a stormy pattern through the next few days,” Scotty Powell, Carolina Weather Group meteorologist, said. “We are going to see waves of showers and thunderstorms move though the area.”

Powell said it is unclear how much rain Catawba County will see but estimates up to 1.5 inches of rain. “Any rain is much needed because it’s been so dry around here lately,” he said.

Powell said the threat level could increase to a level two on Tuesday which means a low chance for tornadoes and possibly hail. “(Storms) could produce damaging winds," Powell said Monday. "The tornado threat is low, but it is not zero.”

“There is a small chance (of storms) on Wednesday, but tomorrow (Tuesday) looks to be the biggest concern with severe weather,” he said on Monday.

Powell advised those in the area to have plans for shelter in case of damaging winds. “Be vigilant,” he said. “If there’s a strong or severe thunderstorm in your area, or you hear a warning, just be sure you have a plan on where to go.”