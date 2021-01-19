Need a COVID-19 test? Here's where to find one

COVID-19 testing has become widely available in Catawba County and can be found at the local health department, pharmacies, a doctor’s office and urgent care facilities.

It is recommended that anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 should get testing, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Testing is also recommended if you were in close contact with someone who later tests positive. People at higher risk of exposure or at high risk of severe disease should be tested if they think they were exposed, like people in group living settings, frontline and essential workers and people with underlying diseases. People who attended protests, rallies or other mass gatherings should be tested as well.

Over the holidays, the state also recommended testing before and after gathering with family or large groups.

To get tested, Catawba County Public Health offers drive-through testing Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointment is needed. Cars must be in line before 1 p.m. to be tested.

Testing is also available daily via at least seven CVS Pharmacy locations in Catawba County, both rapid and lab tests. Appointments must be made online in advance.