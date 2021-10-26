NCDOT work on N.C. 127 intersections resumes; construction years out

Construction of new turn lanes on N.C. 127 at First and Second Avenue SE is still several years out, but preparation for the project has begun.

The N.C. Department of Transportation recently resumed work to get the right-of-way area needed for the project, NCDOT communications officer Marcus Thompson said.

The project, once complete, will reorganize and widen N.C. 127 and its intersections with the two streets.

The plans show two left-turn-only lanes will be added on N.C. 127 southbound turning onto Second Avenue SE going east. There are currently no turn lanes at that intersection. The existing two southbound lanes would remain, according to the plans.

The project also will add a left-turn-only lane onto N.C. 127 northbound, turning left onto First Avenue SE going west. The two existing northbound lanes will remain.

A raised island also is proposed to separate the right turn lane turning from First Avenue SE turning on to N.C. 127 going north.

The estimated project cost is about $4 million, Thompson said.