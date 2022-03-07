NCDOT: Main Avenue bridge OK after arches collapse; road to open Tuesday

The City Walk arches that fell on Main Avenue bridge in Hickory have been removed. Main Avenue Northeast is expected to reopen Tuesday morning.

The Main Avenue bridge, which bore the weight of the 40-ton arches that collapsed shortly after midnight on Feb. 18, was cleared by state inspectors, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The remnants of the arches were removed over the weekend. NCDOT engineers inspected the bridge Sunday, communications officer Marcus Thompson said.

Engineers repaired a break in the sidewalk along the road and plan to reopen the road Tuesday after removing the concrete forms used to repair the sidewalk, Thompson said.

A metal guardrail was installed over a hole in the concrete guardrail along the road caused by the fall of the arches.

The arches were part of City Walk, a path that connects Lenoir-Rhyne University and downtown Hickory. The project was funded through a $40 million bond referendum approved by voters.