NCDHHS: Those over 75 to be vaccinated next

North Carolina expects to begin vaccinating anyone older than 75 in January as part of the next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations.

The state altered its prioritization to offer the two-dose vaccine for all people over 75, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen said in a news conference Wednesday. Now, once the first part of the state’s vaccination plan is done, anyone older than 75 will be eligible for the vaccine.

The first step in vaccinations, underway now, prioritizes health care workers most at risk for exposure — those treating or cleaning after COVID-19 patients — as well as those administering the vaccine. It also prioritizes vaccination of long-term care facility employees and residents, which started getting vaccines on Monday.

The next phases of the state’s plan will be administered in groups, because there is not enough vaccine to vaccinate everyone in each phase at once, Cohen said.

The first group to be vaccinated after long-term care facilities will be anyone older than 75 years old. That could start in early January, Cohen said.