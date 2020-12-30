NCDHHS: Those over 75 to be vaccinated next

North Carolina expects to begin vaccinating anyone older than 75 in January as part of the next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations.
The state altered its prioritization to offer the two-dose vaccine for all people over 75, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen said in a news conference Wednesday. Now, once the first part of the state’s vaccination plan is done, anyone older than 75 will be eligible for the vaccine.
The first step in vaccinations, underway now, prioritizes health care workers most at risk for exposure — those treating or cleaning after COVID-19 patients — as well as those administering the vaccine. It also prioritizes vaccination of long-term care facility employees and residents, which started getting vaccines on Monday.
The next phases of the state’s plan will be administered in groups, because there is not enough vaccine to vaccinate everyone in each phase at once, Cohen said.
The first group to be vaccinated after long-term care facilities will be anyone older than 75 years old. That could start in early January, Cohen said.
The second group includes health-care workers and frontline essential workers older than 50. Some of the people in the second group are first responders, corrections officers, food and agriculture workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers and teachers.
The third group will be health-care and frontline workers of any age.
Phase 2
In Phase 2, the first group to be vaccinated will be anyone 65 to 74 years old, regardless of health or living situation.
The second group will be anyone ages 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions that increase risk of severe disease from COVID-19. Those conditions include cancer, heart conditions, COPD and Type 2 diabetes.
The third group of Phase 2will be anyone incarcerated or living in other close group living settings who is not already vaccinated.
The fourth group is essential workers not yet vaccinated — those in food service, water and wastewater, construction, finance, communications, public safety, media, legal and more.
Phase 3
In Phase 3of the state’s vaccination plan, students in college and high school will be vaccinated.
Phase 4
Phase 4, which may not come until late spring, will allow everyone else to get vaccinated.
Case count
On Wednesday, Catawba County reported 147 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 new deaths, according to Catawba County Public Health.
The new cases put the county total at 11,306 since the pandemic began. Of those, 9,833 have recovered. There have now been 161 county residents who have died.
There are 113 county residents hospitalized with the virus.
Statewide there were 8,551 new cases reported on Wednesday, according to NCDHHS. There was a technical error on Tuesday that caused Wednesday’s numbers to be higher, according to NCDHHS. There have been 532,830 total cases.
There are 3,339 people hospitalized with the virus and 6,729 have died.