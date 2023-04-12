LENOIR — Members from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently met in Lenoir at the JE Broyhill Civic Center for the Hickory, NC Stake Conference general session in which local congregations gathered.

Stake President J. Chance Powell of Boone presided over the conference. This is a voluntary calling in the church along with his counselors Casey Proctor of Lenoir and Brad Dancy from Hickory.

The Hickory Stake geographic area consists of congregations in Boone, Lenoir, North Wilkesboro, Morganton, Hickory and Newton-Conover. Church worship is held on Sundays, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for Sacrament meeting and other activities are held during the week.

Everyone is welcome to visit these churches on Sundays in their efforts to worship and follow Jesus Christ.

The word "stake" is taken from Old Testament tent imagery in which the “tent,” or church, is held up by supporting stakes (see Isaiah 54:2). Each stake is comprised of several smaller congregations called wards or branches and each of the churches in the Hickory Stake is a ward.