NC Society of Historians honors Newton writer

NEWTON — Rebecca McRee, a writer from Newton, has received two awards from the North Carolina Society of Historians. The organization met on Nov. 5 at the North Carolina Transportation Museum in Spencer for an evening of celebration and awards given to those writers whose work promotes the history of the state.

McRee won an Award of Excellence in recognition of contributions toward the preservation and perpetuation of North Carolina history.

Her second award was the Lighthouse Award for inspiring dedication and exceptional efforts to keep the history and heritage of North Carolina alive and relevant.

McRee has been writing since graduation from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in 1995 and has authored eight books, numerous magazine articles and a multitude of newspaper articles and columns. Her emphasis on history in most of her books has been due to her interest in North Carolina's Southern heritage and her family history.

“In addition to my books I spent 25 years writing for five newspapers in Davidson, Denver and Mooresville (Lake Norman), two in Newland and have been a contributor to the Observer News Enterprise newspaper in Newton, and sent occasional articles to the Hickory Daily Record," said McRee. “I love writing and through my work and interviews I have met so many wonderful and interesting people.”

Books submitted for consideration were "Mountain Magnolias" and "Hemlocks and Magnolias" – stories of North Carolina mountain people born in the early 1900s and their difficult ways of life in the undeveloped mountains; “George Rabb the Civil War Memoir of a Catawba County Tar Heel," a story from McRee’s great-uncle’s wartime journals, a book with much local interest and history; "Southern Potpourri," a book that recalls McRee’s growing up in Newton in the 1940s and 1950s in addition to other stories all related to the South; and McRee’s latest, "As the Story Goes," a collection of newspaper columns that include many historical stories.

“I am so honored to receive these awards,” said McRee. “I only wish I could have been present at the award ceremony. Unfortunately I was ill and not able to attend but received my awards through the mail. Writing has been my life and career choice for many years and I hope through my written words I have inspired someone and added to people’s enjoyment and education.”