North Carolina Sen. Dean Proctor honored the championship wrestling teams from Fred T. Foard and Newton-Conover high schools on Monday morning.

Proctor, who represents Catawba County and part of Caldwell County, presented North Carolina flags flown over the state capitol along with certificates of achievement to coaches of the respective teams and administrators from the school systems. The presentation took place at the Catawba County Schools central office.

Earlier this month, the Foard wrestling team won the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 3A dual-team tournament while the Newton-Conover team claimed the 2A state championship.

The senator congratulated the teams and noted he had three grandsons who were part of the Newton-Conover wrestling program.

“I understand the trials and tribulations that you’ve gone through and it’s a special time to recognize you as state champions,” Proctor said.

The coaches of the respective teams spoke of the effort and dedication of their wrestlers as they reflected on their championship seasons.

“It’s not an easy process but it’s a simple process,” Newton-Conover coach Eddy Clark said. “You’ve got to dedicate years and years and years of hard work and sweat, blood and tears. And sometimes when you do that — a lot of times when you do that — things work out.”

Foard coach Mike Carey gave the example of Colby Mace, who tore his ACL while playing football and came back a few months after surgery to help the wrestling team win its state title.

“Just the commitment from kids like that, you don’t see that at the professional level, much less the high school level,” Carey said.