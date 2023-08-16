HICKORY — On Aug. 24, the Drendel Auditorium will be opening its doors at 6 p.m. to experience the North Carolina premiere of the short film “sister.”

This event will begin with light refreshments and include live performances from the film’s composer and Hickory native Matt Ferretti and Regina Ferguson. Following the conclusion of the screening of this short film will be a panel discussion with the cast, director and producers moderated by the master of ceremonies, Hal Rowe.

Tickets can be purchased through carolinacaring.org/love-and-loss. Proceeds benefit Carolina Caring.

The film is a fictional story based on the life and death of Meg Jenkins Locke’s sister, Mary Mallette Jenkins Wood, who battled breast cancer and died in 2021. Mary Mallette’s diagnosis, surgery, and treatments were in Catawba County, and she loved this community of health care professionals, friends and caretakers.

Several of the film’s cast members will be in attendance including Billy Magnussen (“Made for Love,” “Game Night,” “James Bond: No Time to Die,” “The Many Saints of Newark”), Jayne Brook (“Star Trek: Discovery,” “Brothers & Sisters,” “Boston Legal,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Private Practice”), Shane Andries (director), and Meg Jenkins Locke. There will also be a photo opportunity/meet and greet with the cast for those in attendance.

This project is supported by a grant from the United Arts Council of Catawba County and has been made possible by the coordination of many local partners who support the compassionate care provided by Carolina Caring.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region. For more information about Carolina Caring or to donate, call 828-466-0466 or visit CarolinaCaring.org/give.