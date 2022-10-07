 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NC Hwy. 16 widening complete; drivers may still face short-term delays

The expansion of N.C. Highway 16 between Tower and Caldwell roads is complete more than five years after work began.

N.C. Department of Transportation spokesman Jonathan Rand confirmed Friday morning that all lanes in Catawba County are now open.

He added: “The contractor is still completing some final outstanding work along the project, but they can be completed outside the travel way or under short-term lane closures. We urge motorists to still use caution and stay alert for workers within the work zone.”

The project, which began in June 2017, was originally scheduled to be finished in late 2020. However, the cumulative effect of bad weather, difficulties relocating utilities and the supply chain crunch pushed the deadline back.

Costs for the project also increased. The widening was projected to cost $45 million in May, up from the initial estimate of $41.5 million.

The expansion of that eight-mile stretch of road from two to four lanes will lead to smoother and more efficient travel between Catawba County and Charlotte.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

