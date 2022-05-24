NC Hwy. 150 widening no longer promised; county leaders advocate for project

A long-promised widening to busy sections of N.C. 150 in Catawba County may no longer have a set date for construction. It could be a decade before the project moves forward, according to state transportation officials, because it is not currently in the NCDOT 10-year plan.

Rising costs bear some of the blame, transportation planning manager for Western Piedmont Council of Governments Brian Horton said.

The cost of construction projects increased statewide in recent years, leaving room for fewer projects in state plans. The total estimated cost for all programmed projects in the 2020-29 State Transportation Improvement Program is now closer to $33 billion than the original cost, which was closer to $22 billion, Horton said.

The N.C. 150 expansion was included in the current 10-year state plan but likely won’t make it on the upcoming 2024-33 plan. The N.C. 150 project will compete with other projects for funding. The need for expansion would be ranked based on the issues with traffic and the amount of accidents.

The original plan was to widen N.C. 150 from one lane in each direction to two in each direction to accommodate high traffic volumes on the Catawba County portion of the road. The widening would begin at the intersection of N.C. 150 and N.C. 16. The road would be widened to Mooresville in Iredell County. The widening in Iredell County will continue as planned. Only the Catawba County portion is delayed.

There have been prior delays, but this is the first time the state will no longer commit to the project.

Catawba County officials were surprised and frustrated when the county learned of the uncertainty of the N.C. 150 project, Catawba County Commissioner Kitty Barnes said.

“Counties cannot build or maintain roads per North Carolina statute, but we are actively advocating for the Catawba County portion of this project to be the state’s top priority moving forward,” Barnes said.

Barnes said past development decisions were made based on the promise of the planned widening and the county is evaluating new development proposals in the area with the situation in mind.

“This will be a long-term focus for the county,” Barnes said.

Kendra Eades, owner of Honeybee Real Estate and a native of Sherrills Ford, said she feels that the uncertainty of the construction start date doesn’t matter to most people. She said that typically N.C. 150 isn’t a key factor when her clients are looking to buy. Most people who work in Mooresville are going to buy in Mooresville, Eades said.

N.C. 150 connects Catawba County to Mooresville. Eades said that with the growth of Newton and the expanded N.C. 16 making it easier to get to Charlotte, people in the Sherrills Ford area are finding that they don’t have to go to Mooresville as much.

Kim Jordan, director of marketing and communication for Catawba County Schools, said that the increase of new residential construction in the Sherrills Ford area will likely impact Catawba County Schools enrollment in the future.

This might affect bus drivers who use N.C. 150 on their daily routes to and from school. Students who live near the highway mostly attend schools in the eastern part of the county. These schools include Balls Creek Elementary School, Sherrills Ford Elementary School, Mill Creek Middle School and Bandys High School.

Sherrills Ford Elementary School has two buses that take N.C. 150 as part of the daily school route and Bandys High School has five buses that use the road. Director of Transportation for Catawba County Schools Ashley Martin says that with the growth in the area, most bus drivers are seeing an increase in traffic during their daily routes. She added that, so far, the traffic has not significantly changed route times.

N.C. 16 widening on track

The expansion of N.C. 16 to four lanes is still projected to be complete by December but the cost of the project has increased.

The eight-mile expansion from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway between Tower Road and Caldwell Road will finish two years behind schedule.

The project will likely cost $45 million due to some delays and changes, N.C. Department of Transportation Communications Officer Marcus Thompson said. The original project estimate was $41.5 million.

The expansion was originally set to be complete in December 2020, but weather, supply chain and utility line issues delayed the project, according to NCDOT.

Construction crews are still working to complete the widening work on the northern section of the road, place the final pavement surface and install new signs, Thompson said.

Once complete, the expansion is expected to better connect Charlotte and Newton.

