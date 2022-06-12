NC Hispanic Republican Coalition official to speak

NEWTON — The Catawba County Republican Women’s Club will present Jonathan Uzcategui (pronounced Uz – Got – Key), vice chair of the North Carolina Hispanic Republican Coalition, during a program on Tuesday.

Uzcategui will speak at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Pin Station Banquet Room, 525 West A St., Newton. The program is free and open to the public. Doors will open at 5 p.m. Refreshments and a 50/50 raffle will be available.

Uzcategui was born and raised in Venezuela and escaped Hugo Chavez’s authoritarian regime and migrated to the United States and became an American citizen. He witnessed and experienced the decline of his native country and how the lives of its citizens changed after socialism was voted in.

For more information, contact Lisa Smith, president of the Catawba County Republican Women’s Club, at 828–228–7407.