HICKORY — The N.C. Department of Adult Correction is holding a hiring event on April 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Catawba Valley Community College in Hickory. The event will be held in the West Wing-Administration Building located at 2550 U.S. 70 SE.
Job openings include correctional officers, correctional food service officers, probation/parole officers, registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, health care technicians, electricians, electronics technicians, HVAC mechanics, plumbers and maintenance/construction technicians.
Sign-on bonuses range from $7,000 to $10,000. Go to www.dac.nc.gov/careers for more information.