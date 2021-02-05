 Skip to main content
Navy planes fly over Hickory during training exercise
Navy planes fly over Hickory during training exercise

In December, the Hickory Aviation Museum added a Blue Angels F/A-18 aircraft to its collection. On Friday, two other U.S. Navy aircraft flew over Hickory during a training exercise. 

The sound of two planes speeding through the air over Hickory could be heard throughout the city Friday morning.

The planes were U.S. Navy aircraft — an F-18 Super Hornet and an E-2 Hawkeye — taking part in a routine training exercise, Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said.

“They chose to fly over Hickory as a ‘hello’ to Hickory and the Hickory Aviation Museum,” Killian said.

The Super Hornet is a fighter plane manufactured by Boeing. The company’s website refers to the plane as the F/A-18 Super Hornet and lists its speed at Mach 1.6 – more than 1,200 miles per hour.

The Northrop Grumman website describes the Hawkeye as an early warning plane that has acted “as the ‘eyes’ of the U.S. Navy fleet for more than 30 years.”

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

