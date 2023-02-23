TAYLORSVILLE — The Catawba Valley Marine Corps League, Detachment 1163 awarded Cadet Jake Young with the 2023 Captain Don F. Smith Scholarship on Feb. 9. This award, in the amount of $2,000, will go directly to Young to use as he chooses.

Young is a senior at Alexander Central High School in Taylorsville and will graduate this May. He has been accepted by and plans to attend The Citadel in Charleston, S.C. He plans to study criminal science and join the regimental band. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Young.

Young's senior JROTC instructor, retired U.S. Navy Capt. Mark W. Kleinhenz, said, “Jake is one of the most impressive young men I have had the pleasure of instructing. I could not be prouder of him. I am confident he will go on and do great things for himself and our country."

Young will join the Navy ROTC program at The Citadel with the intention of becoming a Marine officer upon graduation from college. He wrote to the Catawba Valley Marine Corps League, Detachment 1163, “Thank you, Catawba Valley Marine Corps League for supporting me through the Captain Don F. Smith Scholarship. I hope to use this scholarship to offset the cost of my freshman year tuition. I appreciate everyone at the Marine Corps League for their years of selfless service to our community and this great nation. My goal is to do the same by following The Citadel’s core values 'Honor, Duty, and Respect' and follow in my father’s footsteps by earning the title Marine!"

The Captain Don F. Smith Scholarship was started in 2019 for the purpose of offering financial support to deserving JROTC cadets. It was named in honor of retired Capt. Don F. Smith, USMC, of Hickory.

Smith distinguished himself with his exceptional service to his country and community. During his career he served in a number of assignments, including the honor guard for President Eisenhower, Winston Churchill and Queen Elizabeth. He served as a squad leader, forward observer, platoon sergeant, a recruiter in the District of Columbia and Roanoke, and eventually as a drill instructor training new recruits how to become successful Marines.

Smith fought in Korea, and then was commissioned as an officer during the buildup to the Vietnam war. Smith went on to serve in a variety of challenging assignments as a counter-intelligence officer in Vietnam, with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing and with the 7th Combat Intelligence Team, reaching the rank of captain and receiving many distinguished decorations before leaving his beloved Marine Corps. He retired in Hickory, raised a family, worked in the textile industry and coached little league baseball and high school basketball.

Smith is a founding member of the Marine Corps League, Detachment 1163 and has served twice as its commandant. For his many years of service in the league, he has received numerous decorations which include the Marine of the Year Medal, Superior Distinguished Service Medal and the Distinguished Citizen Medal, to name a few.

This detachment has already awarded $6,300 in scholarship funds to six members of four high school JROTC programs in the Catawba Valley area.

Any high school senior who is a JROTC cadet and is interested in applying for the Captain Don F. Smith Scholarship should contact the Marine Corps League Detachment 1163.

The local Marine Corps League detachment includes former and retired Marines from all ranks, and its members range in age from 20s to 90s. They are always welcoming new members. They meet at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month. Meetings are held at VFW Post 1957, 1615 12th Street Drive, NW, Hickory.

Contact the league at 828-455-6990; at www.marinecorpsleague1163.com; FB:@MCLDet1163; Insta:@MCLDet1163.