HICKORY — Come to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library's Learning Lab Saturday on March 25 from 1-2 p.m. for an informative session on growing and propagating native perennial plants.

This session will be led by NC Cooperative Extension Agent April Vigardt. During this session, she will share insights to help you add beauty to your land and provide habitat for local pollinators and wildlife.

Participants will also learn how this can be possible with propagation techniques using plants native to this region. If participating in the plant swap following the talk, bring healthy, pest-free plants, starts, and/or seeds to share.

Registration is not required for this event. For more information call 828-304-0500 or visit the library online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.