Nationally recognized pastor to speak at church homecoming

NEWTON — Unifour Church, an open and affirming congregation, will be celebrating its homecoming service at 10 a.m. on Sept. 20 with the Rev. Mandy Sloan McDow, senior pastor of First United Methodist Church, Los Angeles, preaching.

After a summer like none other of worshipping creatively outdoors on the steps of the Church House, Unifour Church is poised to engage its next chapter with the same hope and faith that started the congregation almost a quarter of a century ago. As the church approaches its 24th anniversary and homecoming service, Unifour Church’s pastor, the Rev. Robert W. Lee, said, “Unifour Church is a special place — a place committed to an unabashed generosity and hospitality. On our wall we have the words 'No matter your story, you are welcome here,' and we believe that is true for everyone.

"I’m grateful that even people like Mandy Sloan McDow, a nationally known preacher, recognizes the impact of this church in Newton and the wider region. First UMC Los Angeles has been on the forefront of innovation and radical hospitality. That’s something we can all learn from. In addition, this will be a celebration that remembers the trials of the past year while looking forward to the possibility that the next year brings. I am certain God is not done writing this story.”