HICKORY — The Salvation Army of Greater Hickory and High Country will celebrate National Salvation Army Week, May 15-19. Since its inception in 1925, the Hickory Corps has offered HOPE by providing Healing, Opportunity, Purpose and Everlasting Life Change to the unsheltered and financially fragile members of the community.

In 1954, the U.S. Congress approved a joint resolution for President Dwight D. Eisenhower to proclaim a week to recognize the humanitarian efforts of The Salvation Army. Every year since 1954, the organization is recognized for its service and as a reminder to Americans to support their neighbors in need during National Salvation Army Week.

In his speech, President Eisenhower said: “Among Americans, The Salvation Army has long been a symbol of wholehearted dedication to the cause of human brotherhood… Giving freely of themselves, the men and women of The Salvation Army have won the respect of us all.”

The Salvation Army of Hickory and High Country will highlight a different ministry daily on their Facebook page. Main Campus tours will be available throughout the week. Call Andrea Beatty, 828-851-0017 to schedule.

To commemorate the week, Salvation Army Family Thrift Stores will offer a BOGO on all clothing on Friday, May 19. Family Thrift Stores are located in Hickory, Conover, Taylorsville, Granite Falls, Maiden, Marion, Morganton, Boone, Jefferson and North Wilkesboro.

The Salvation Army is a global nonprofit organization founded in 1865 by Catherine and William Booth. Every day the Salvation Army of Greater Hickory and High Country strives to meet human needs in God’s name without discrimination throughout Alexander, Ashe, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, McDowell, Watauga, and Wilkes counties.

The Salvation Army offers unique local programs designed to meet the specific needs of the community. Local programs include homeless services, hunger relief, rent and utility assistance, the Boys and Girls Club, worship services, Christmas assistance, Family Thrift Stores, and emergency disaster services.

To support your local Salvation Army, send contributions to P.O. Box 1167, Hickory, NC 28603 Attention: Andrea Beatty. You can also call 828-322-8061, or donate securely online on The Salvation Army of Hickory website, salvationarmy.org/hickory.