National Library Week being observed April 3-9

NEWTON — April 3-9 is National Library Week, a time to highlight the essential role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities.

The theme for this year’s National Library Week is “Connect with Your Library,” which illustrates how libraries are places to get connected to technology by using broadband, computers, and other resources. Libraries also offer opportunities to connect with media, programs, ideas, and classes, in addition to books. Most importantly, libraries connect communities to each other.

During National Library Week, the Catawba County Library System encourages all community members to visit their library and participate in programs. The library offers a wide array of programs, classes, and resources that are available to the community, including health and wellness classes, story times and early literacy programs, free seed library and gardens, STEM programs, employment workshops, book clubs, and ESL classes. The library will be hosting several special programs and events this week:

• Tuesday, April 5: National Library Workers Day.

• Wednesday, April 6: Library Giving Day and a special, family-friendly performance by the Kontras Quartet as part of the Western Piedmont Symphony’s Chamber Series.

• Thursday, April 7: Take Action for Libraries Day and Friends of the Library Book Sale opens to the public.

Libraries continue to go above and beyond to keep their communities connected by expanding resources and reflecting the community in their programming and collections. Libraries make a difference in people’s lives by providing electronic learning resources like online computer courses, Wi-Fi for students and workers who need internet access, and services such as technology lending (hotspots, tablets, and laptops).

This National Library Week, show your appreciation and support for libraries by visiting your library, following the Catawba County Library on social media at @catcolibrary, using the hashtag #NationalLibraryWeek, and sharing your library experiences with friends and family.

For more information about the Catawba County Library’s resources and services, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828-465-8665, email mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or visit www.facebook.com/catawbacountylibrarysystem.