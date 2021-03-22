National Guard helps with food giveaway in Hickory

People from at least as far away as Lincolnton showed up at Clinton Tabernacle AME Zion Church in Hickory to receive food Monday.

The church partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina on the giveaway. Personnel from the N.C. Air and Army National Guard were on hand to load boxes of food into vehicles.

Donal Dickens of Second Harvest said they had enough boxes for 550 families and were expecting to give a supply of between seven and 10 days depending on household size.

The Rev. Anthony Freeman said the church was glad to be able to help meet some of the significant needs that people in the community have.

“There has been a great struggle for many of the families and so we’re just so thankful and grateful for this opportunity to be able to impact as many people as possible,” Freeman said.

Some of those who were waiting to get food shared some of the challenges they and their families were dealing with. A few said the food would allow them to pay other bills, particularly medical expenses.

Hickory resident Susan Taylor, 30, said she was there to get food for her mother and stepfather.