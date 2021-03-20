 Skip to main content
National Day of Prayer seeks participants, support
HICKORY — The National Day of Prayer 2021 will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, at the Sails on the Square in downtown Hickory.

The theme this year prays: “Lord, pour out your love, life and liberty." United Prayer Rallies (UPR) of Hickory is sponsoring and organizing this event.

Your church, prayer group, youth group, para-ministry, etc. is invited to pray, read scripture, sing, liturgical dance, or a combination of those. A sound system including a keyboard and drums will be provided.

To reserve a 30-minute slot, call Barbara Wilson at 828-238-5440 by April 15. Organizers also welcome financial sponsors (tax exempt), and event volunteers.

