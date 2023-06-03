VALE — The Heritage Music Series celebrates Southern music from blues to bluegrass every Thursday night in June at historic Hart Square Village.

Nashville recording artist Brooks Forsyth takes the stage at the Heritage Music Series on June 8 at 6 p.m. Forsyth is a musician of Appalachia whose versatile guitar style includes flatpicking and fingerpicking techniques.

He draws inspiration from Doc Watson and the Piedmont Blues. He began recording with the Creative Workshop studio in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2017. Recordings from these sessions have received international radio play.

Rebecca Hart, executive director, says “We are excited to bring Brooks Forsyth, a recording artist who has performed across the U.S.A., to Hart Square Village. If you enjoy roots music of Appalachia, you don’t want to miss Brooks Forsyth live at Hart Square.”

Bring your own chair to the Education Center lawn for a concert experience where each artist will perform on a stage framed by cabins from the 1800s. Each concert is $15. In the event of inclement weather, concerts will be held inside a 300-person performance venue.

Full details and tickets are available at the Hart Square Village website:

Hart Square Village is an open-air museum located in Vale consisting of over 100 historic log structures built between 1760 and 1893. Hart Square Foundation is the nonprofit organization tasked with preserving Hart Square Village and sharing the pioneer experience through traditional arts and trades.