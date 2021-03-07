Narrow Coffee & Nosh fills a need in Newton

I’m leaning toward being selfish and not telling anyone about Narrow Coffee & Nosh on North College Avenue in downtown Newton, but I promised owner Marisa Belanger I’d write this story if she’d let me interview her.
It’s not like a lot of people don’t already know about the little place next to Callahan’s Café, in a space that used to open into Callahan’s when, many years ago, Callahan’s was Moretz Department Store, and the part that’s now Marisa’s place was the store’s women’s and children’s section.
Word of mouth and social media already have spread the news about Marisa’s great coffee and delicious breakfast and lunch offerings, so I’m likely not sharing breaking news here, but, just the same, I’d like to keep the place just a little bit of a secret so there’s always room for me to sit and enjoy a truly delicious cup of coffee.
That’s the main reason I was so pleased when what I call simply “The Narrow” opened a couple of years ago. A delicious cup of coffee and that fabulous aroma that fills a coffee shop. It’s warm and inviting and a good place to enjoy a sandwich, chat, work, or read — well, most of the time. There’s the occasional high-spirited preschooler who unleashes repeated victory whoops when he escapes his mother’s clutches and runs from one end of the café to the other or the chatty bunch who’ve just completed their morning yoga routine and are well past the focus-inwardly-and-breathe state.
Newton had been missing such a place.
Marisa and her husband Bob are from Maine. They moved to the area five years ago for Bob’s work. Newton became their new home city when they found a house they liked. Marisa, who’d worked in payables and sales for F.W. Webb Company, a northeastern business specializing in plumbing, heating, HVAC, refrigeration, and PVC, was ready to try something new. The mother of four grown children wanted to start a business and wondered what Newton was missing. She researched the area and noticed no coffee shop.
Marisa strolled downtown Newton, looking for the perfect location. She peered through the window of the space next to Callahan’s, and it was empty. She asked fellow Newton Elks Lodge member Tim Yount if he knew who owned the building. “He said, ‘I do,’” Marisa shared. She began renovations in 2018 and opened in May 2019.
“I love the character of the space,” Marisa pointed out, saying it was a challenge to fit everything into the 9-by-80-foot area, but the result is so workable and visually appealing that “we’re here to stay,” Marisa announced.
She wasn’t quite as optimistic a year ago. Less than 12 months after opening Narrow Coffee & Nosh, COVID-19 forced Marisa to change her business model. She said she hadn’t done much carry-out or curbside business, but in order to survive, she had to jump in head first and start pushing food out the door. She spread the news on social media that carry-out and curbside were available as well as family-sized meals.
Luckily for Marisa, she’d just purchased a big cooler with plans to store beer and wine for the Saturday brunches she’d hoped to start hosting. The brunch idea had to be shelved temporarily, so there was plenty of cooler space for the big items she was going to start selling: whole quiches, pounds of chicken salad, large containers of soup and chili.
Along with the brunch idea, Marisa’s plans for cigar events had to be put on hold. She sells the best-smelling stogies. They’re Charlotte native Leon Tanner’s Watchman Cigars. Prior to COVID, Marisa had been looking forward to hosting “smoke events” — outside the coffee shop, of course — and inviting Leon to attend. She also had in mind to do cigar pairings with wine or beer.
The brunches and cigar events are still simmering on the back burner, but the selling of coffee, tea, sandwiches, and family-size foods is keeping The Narrow in business. “We were at a point when it was really slow,” Marisa recalled about the early days of the pandemic, “and I said [on social media] please come see us.”
“I have the best customers,” she continued. “They delivered.” As did Marisa, who, for example, made over 50 quiches and other breakfast items that people ordered and picked up to serve on Mother’s Day 2020. “I think the most powerful thing you can do is just ask.”
Curbside sales kept Marisa cooking from mid-March 2020 through May 2020. She then was able to invite a few patrons back into the little cafe.
Now, back to talking about the coffee and the food. As I said, I love places that serve exceptional coffee. Marisa gets beans straight from the roastery, Black Powder Coffee in Mooresville. She grinds them just before brewing. Black Powder is also where she buys organic tea. Marissa said her goal is to support local vendors, but she does have one exception: She sells maple syrup from Maine — a reminder of home.
So, how does a person go from working in an office to selling coffee, baking quiches, and building really good sandwiches? She relies on what worked at home. “I use my own recipes, the food I was making for my family,” Marisa explained. She prepares her quiches, for instance, using what she calls her “holiday recipes,” the ones she’s always followed when baking for her family during the holidays. For her chili, she goes by Bob’s recipe. I tried it. It’s really, really good — a little on the spicy hot side but yummy.
Besides Saturday brunches and smoke events, there are a couple of other things on the to-do list at The Narrow. Marisa bought a trailer, named it “Narrow Coffee,” and will be parking it and selling coffee out of it at various locations in Newton and Conover. She’d also like to open in the evenings eventually and serve “really nice desserts and coffee,” she suggested, adding that she’s been considering what sort of dinner items to offer if she stays open later. Maine came to mind again. Can you guess? Lobster.
I questioned Marisa, whose shop is often a one-woman show, how she’ll find the energy to work from early in the morning to late in the evening if staying open at night becomes a reality. Well, first, she’s going to hire some help. Second, she loves it so much she’s happy to be at The Narrow many hours a day. “I’m the youngest of six kids,” she pointed out. “I’m used to having a lot of people around to entertain. Here, I feel like I’m hosting a party every day.”
A party where excellent coffee is served!
