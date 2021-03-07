Narrow Coffee & Nosh fills a need in Newton

Now, back to talking about the coffee and the food. As I said, I love places that serve exceptional coffee. Marisa gets beans straight from the roastery, Black Powder Coffee in Mooresville. She grinds them just before brewing. Black Powder is also where she buys organic tea. Marissa said her goal is to support local vendors, but she does have one exception: She sells maple syrup from Maine — a reminder of home.

So, how does a person go from working in an office to selling coffee, baking quiches, and building really good sandwiches? She relies on what worked at home. “I use my own recipes, the food I was making for my family,” Marisa explained. She prepares her quiches, for instance, using what she calls her “holiday recipes,” the ones she’s always followed when baking for her family during the holidays. For her chili, she goes by Bob’s recipe. I tried it. It’s really, really good — a little on the spicy hot side but yummy.