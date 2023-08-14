A plane crashed into Lake Hickory around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday killing the pilot and a passenger, according to a news release issued Sunday afternoon by Master Trooper Christopher Casey of the N.C. Highway Patrol.

The pilot was Jeffrey Jay Cooley, 63, of Granite Falls. The passenger, Brian Frank Miller, 49, of Hickory, Casey said on Monday.

The plane was a single-engine Super Petrel Amphibious Plane that had just departed the Hickory Regional Airport, Casey said in the release.

The plane struck overhead powerlines and crashed into the waters of Lake Hickory, Casey said.

The crash was near Selkirk Drive, Casey said.

Multiple emergency agencies from Catawba, Alexander and Caldwell counties responded to the crash, a release from the City of Hickory said.

About 10,000 customers were without power in the city of Hickory and the St. Stephens community following the crash, but electrical service was returned to nearly all customers before 2 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Duke Energy outages map online.

Casey said the highway patrol has secured the scene and the Federal Aviation Administration will conduct an investigation.