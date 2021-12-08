NAACP Youth Council will hold drive-thru fish fry

NEWTON — The Catawba County Branch NAACP Youth Council will hold a drive-thru fish fry and bake sale on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 338 E. D St., Newton.

Fried fish, baked goods, and Martin Luther King sweatshirts will be available for sale. The event will be held rain or shine.

The next day, Sunday, Dec. 12, the NAACP branch will hold its December meeting.

“The December meeting is always our annual meeting when we report on the previous year and highlight plans for the next year,” said Jerry L. McCombs, branch president. The meeting will be held via conference call.

To participate in the meeting, call McCombs at 828-310-6918 by Saturday.