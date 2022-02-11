NAACP Youth Council to present special program

NEWTON — The Catawba County Branch NAACP will hold its monthly meeting on Sunday, Feb. 13, at 4 p.m. At the meeting, the branch’s Youth Council members will hold a special program in honor of Black History Month.

“Our program will be about the multi-cultural establishment of the NAACP more than 100 years ago,” said Youth Council Advisor Lacolia Mungro. “Just as it required a multi-cultural effort to establish the NAACP, it will take many people of different backgrounds coming together to achieve equality for all."