NAACP Youth Council to present special program

NEWTON — The Catawba County Branch NAACP will hold its monthly meeting on Sunday, Feb. 13, at 4 p.m. At the meeting, the branch’s Youth Council members will hold a special program in honor of Black History Month.
“Our program will be about the multi-cultural establishment of the NAACP more than 100 years ago,” said Youth Council Advisor Lacolia Mungro. “Just as it required a multi-cultural effort to establish the NAACP, it will take many people of different backgrounds coming together to achieve equality for all."
This meeting will be held via conference call. To participate, call Jerry McCombs, branch president, at 828-310-6918 by Saturday.
