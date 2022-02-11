 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NAACP Youth Council to present special program
0 Comments

NAACP Youth Council to present special program

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
branch

Lacolia Mungro, left, is shown with the Youth Council float at the Jan. 15 Martin Luther King, Jr Let Freedom Ring Parade in Newton.

 SYBMITTED PHOTO

NEWTON — The Catawba County Branch NAACP will hold its monthly meeting on Sunday, Feb. 13, at 4 p.m. At the meeting, the branch’s Youth Council members will hold a special program in honor of Black History Month.

“Our program will be about the multi-cultural establishment of the NAACP more than 100 years ago,” said Youth Council Advisor Lacolia Mungro. “Just as it required a multi-cultural effort to establish the NAACP, it will take many people of different backgrounds coming together to achieve equality for all."

This meeting will be held via conference call. To participate, call Jerry McCombs, branch president, at 828-310-6918 by Saturday.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

French baker uses algae in sweets to protect the planet

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert