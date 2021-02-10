NAACP to celebrate Black History Month

NEWTON — The Catawba County Branch NAACP will hold its monthly meeting on Sunday, Feb. 14, at 4 p.m. A special program will celebrate Black History Month.

“Due to continuing concerns about public health and safety, we will meet via conference call,” said Jerry L. McCombs, branch president. “Our Youth Council, which always does an excellent job, will lead a special Black history celebration.”

To participate, call McCombs at 828-310-6918 by Feb. 12.

The NAACP is the nation's oldest and largest civil rights organization. The North Carolina Conference of NAACP Branches is 70 years old and includes more than 100 units across the state. The Catawba County Branch typically meets the second Sunday of each month.