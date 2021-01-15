NAACP MLK Program goes virtual this year

HICKORY — Due to COVID -19, the Hickory NAACP has made changes to the structure of its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance.

Instead of a march from the Lenoir-Rhyne University campus to the Ridgeview community for a forum and lunch, the tribute will be an entirely virtual video presentation at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 18. The event can be viewed at Morning Star First Baptist Church Facebook page, scroll to YouTube, find Link for NAACP MLK Program.

The presentation will consist of local school students giving their original speeches which will focus on hope, a main theme in many of King’s speeches. Triston Fuller, a second-grader at Southwest Elementary, Elizabeth Vicente an eighth-grader at Grandview Middle School and Niquezion Shuford, a 10th-grader at Hickory High School, will all speak on “Finding Hope."

Virginia Crooks, a 10th-grader at University Christian High, will present an original speech which brings attention to the idea that some don’t get “the dream.”