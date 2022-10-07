 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NAACP meeting to feature public education program

NEWTON — The Catawba County Branch NAACP will hold its monthly meeting Sunday, Oct. 9, at 4 p.m. At the meeting, retired Catawba County educator Chris Gibbs will talk about public education in Catawba County.

“Education is so vital for our community, notably our young people,” said Jerry L. McCombs, branch president. “I look forward to an update from lifelong educator Chris Gibbs.”

Gibbs recently retired with 34 years of service in public education. He has been a high school social studies teacher; basketball and football coach; assistant principal; an elementary, middle, and high school principal; and Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources for Catawba County Schools.

This meeting will be held via conference call. To participate, call McCombs at 828-310-6918. 

