NAACP celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day virtually amid pandemic

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will not be celebrated in Hickory the same way it has in past years because of the pandemic but the Hickory NAACP is still finding a way to honor the civil rights icon.

The NAACP will be forgoing its usual march in favor of a completely virtual ceremony.

That ceremony, which features music, excerpts from King’s speeches and speeches by local students, was recorded on Friday.

The video will be available on the Facebook and Youtube accounts of Morning Star First Baptist Church Facebook page starting at 11 a.m. today.

The speakers include Southwest Elementary student Triston Fuller, Grandview Middle student Elizabeth Vicente and University Christian High student Virginia Crooks.

Fuller and Vicente focused their remarks on the theme of hope while Crooks talked about racial disparity and the Black Lives Matter movement.

