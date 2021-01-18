 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NAACP celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day virtually amid pandemic
0 comments
alert top story
MLK DAY

NAACP celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day virtually amid pandemic

{{featured_button_text}}
01XX21-hdr-news-mlkday-p1

Triston Fuller reads a speech about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the NAACP's virtual, pre-recorded presentation.

 ROBERT C. REED,RECORD

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will not be celebrated in Hickory the same way it has in past years because of the pandemic but the Hickory NAACP is still finding a way to honor the civil rights icon.

The NAACP will be forgoing its usual march in favor of a completely virtual ceremony.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

That ceremony, which features music, excerpts from King’s speeches and speeches by local students, was recorded on Friday.

The video will be available on the Facebook and Youtube accounts of Morning Star First Baptist Church Facebook page starting at 11 a.m. today.

The speakers include Southwest Elementary student Triston Fuller, Grandview Middle student Elizabeth Vicente and University Christian High student Virginia Crooks.

Fuller and Vicente focused their remarks on the theme of hope while Crooks talked about racial disparity and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert