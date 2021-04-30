 Skip to main content
NAACP branch will celebrate Person of the Year
NEWTON — The May meeting of the Catawba County Branch NAACP will be held on Sunday, May 2, at 4 p.m. Members and guests are welcome to attend.

“While we used to celebrate mothers each year at our May meeting, which we hold the week before Mother’s Day,” said Jerry L. McCombs, president, Catawba County Branch NAACP, “this year, we’re continuing our new program that recognizes the Person of the Year, as well as any runners-up.”

This meeting will be held via conference call. To participate, call McCombs at 828-310-6918 by May 1.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is the nation's oldest and largest civil rights organization. The North Carolina Conference of NAACP Branches is 70 years old and includes more than 100 units across the state. The Catawba County Branch meets the second Sunday of each month, except in May.

