NAACP branch to meet via conference call

NEWTON – The July meeting of the Catawba County Branch NAACP will be on Sunday, July 12, at 4 p.m. It will be held via a telephone conference call.
“This will be our second remote meeting since March,” said Jerry L. McCombs, branch president. “We’re meeting via telephone to protect the well-being of our members and guests.”
The guest speaker will be Diane Sherrill, owner/director of Restoration Home Care Services Inc. of Conover.
If you are interested in attending the meeting, contact Lynn Dorfman at 571-331-5119 (cell) for information on how to attend.
The NAACP is the nation's oldest and largest civil rights organization. The North Carolina Conference of NAACP Branches is 70 years old and includes more than 100 units across the state. The Catawba County Branch typically meets the second Sunday of each month.
