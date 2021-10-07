NAACP branch to meet, discuss redistricting

NEWTON — The Catawba County Branch NAACP will hold its monthly meeting on Sunday, Oct. 10, at 4 p.m.

A special program will be led by Deborah McGivern, president of the Catawba Valley League of Women Voters, who will discuss the redistricting process currently underway to draw new maps for N.C. State House, N.C. State Senate, and U.S. Congressional Districts.

“Due to continuing concerns about public health and safety, we will meet via conference call,” said Jerry L. McCombs, branch president.

“I look forward to an informative presentation on redistricting, which is so important to the goal of one person, one vote.”

To participate, call McCombs at 828-310-6918 by Saturday.

The mission of the nonpartisan League of Women Voters is empowering voters and defending democracy. Its goal is to protect the right to vote. It challenges those who seek to restrict Black, brown, female, and other voices.