HICKORY — The Hickory Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will hold the monthly branch meeting on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 3 p.m. at Hartzell Memorial United Methodist Church.

Branch officers are excited for the opportunity to advocate for the continued elimination of race-based hatred and discrimination.

Items on the agenda will include:

• Recognition of Black History Month

• NAACP Day on Feb. 12 (115 years in 2024)

• Announcement availability of scholarship applications

• Brief overview of 2023 branch plans

This meeting is open to the public. All members, friends and concerned citizens are invited to attend. Hartzell Church is located at 465 South Center St. The Rev. Cassandra Rawls is the pastor.

Founded in 1909 in response to the ongoing violence against Black people around the country, the NAACP is the largest and most pre-eminent civil rights organization in the nation. Its mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.