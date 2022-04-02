NAACP branch to host annual police forum

NEWTON — The Catawba County Branch NAACP will host its annual police forum on April 10 at 4 p.m. at the Catawba County Justice Center, 100 Government Drive, Newton.

“Our branch has been holding this annual forum for years,” said branch President Jerry L. McCombs. “It’s always a great event with honest exchanges between peace officers and the audience. We’re delighted to be able to meet again after missing two years due to public health concerns."

At the forum, representatives from all jurisdictions in Catawba County, as well as the sheriff and representatives from the district attorney’s office, give brief remarks and then take questions from the audience. The forum is open to all and is free of charge.