NAACP branch to discuss sickle cell anemia

NEWTON — The Catawba County Branch NAACP will hold its monthly meeting on Sunday, Sept. 12, at 4 p.m. A special program will be led by Denise Lineberger, who will discuss sickle cell anemia, which, according to the Mayo Clinic, “is an inherited red blood cell disorder in which there aren't enough healthy red blood cells to carry oxygen throughout your body.”

“Due to continuing concerns about public health and safety, we will meet via conference call,” said branch president Jerry L. McCombs. “I look forward to a valuable discussion about this disease that most commonly affects Black people.”

To participate, call McCombs at 828-310-6918 by Saturday.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is the nation's oldest and largest civil rights organization. The North Carolina Conference of NAACP Branches is 70 years old and includes more than 100 units across the state. The Catawba County Branch typically meets the second Sunday of each month.