NEWTON — The February meeting of the Catawba County Branch NAACP will be on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 4 p.m. at Mt. Olin AME Zion Church, 2583 Smyre Farm Road, Newton.

“The February meeting is when we celebrate Black History Month,” said Jerry L. McCombs, branch president. “This year, it’s great timing that our meeting date — Feb. 12 — is the day that NAACP, the nation’s most widely recognized civil rights organization, was founded.

“We’re excited to have a special program, with music, oral history, and an interactive portion, put on by our Youth Council, to celebrate Black History Month and the 114th anniversary of NAACP,” McCombs added.

Members and their guests, as well as the general public, are welcome. You can sign up for membership at the meeting.

The NAACP is the nation's oldest and largest civil rights organization. The Catawba County Branch meets the second Sunday of each month.