NAACP branch plans general meetings, Oct. 9 reception

HICKORY — The Hickory Branch, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, has announced plans for general membership meetings and a reception.

On Sunday, Oct. 9, a meeting will be held at 3 p.m. at Hartzell Memorial United Methodist Church. There will be a report of the Nominating Committee, receipt of nominations by petition, and election of the Election Supervisory Committee.

All members whose memberships are current as of May 1 of the election year, whose memberships have remained continuous throughout the election process, and who live and/or work within the unit's jurisdiction, may be nominated for office or as an at-large member of the Executive Committee. In order to sign a nominating petition, or be elected to the Election Supervisory Committee, a member must be current as of 30 days prior to the October meeting.

Prior to its Oct. 9 meeting, the Hickory NAACP will host an informal reception to introduce Matthew Troy, music director/conductor of the Western Piedmont Symphony; and JaQuan Wiley, new Youth Symphony conductor, to its members and supporters.

Open to the public, the reception will begin 2:30 p.m. at Hartzell Memorial United Methodist Church. Hartzell is located at 465 South Center St. The Rev. Cassandra Rawls is the pastor.

On Nov. 13, the election of officers and at-large members of the Executive Committee will take place at Hartzell UMC. Polls will open from noon to 4 p.m. In order to vote in a branch election, one must be a member in good standing of the branch 30 days prior to the election. A form of identification is required.

Should a run-off election be necessary, that election will occur on Dec. 11 from 2-3 p.m. at Hartzell UMC.