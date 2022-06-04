NAACP branch names essay winners

NEWTON — The Catawba County Branch NAACP announced the winners of its “COVID & Me” essay contest for students in Catawba County schools with two awards presentations — one at Newton-Conover Middle School and the other at Challenger Early College High School.

Earlier this spring, students in grades one through 12 were asked to write an essay titled “COVID & Me” about how the virus affected them and their families.

“We were so pleased with the number of students who wrote so movingly about their experiences over the past two years,” said Jerry L. McCombs, president of the Catawba County Branch, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

"It was difficult to identify winners with so many outstanding submissions.”

Recently, the branch’s youth advisor Lacolia Mungro presented checks to the winners. There were two categories of winners: middle school and high school.

The middle school winners are Hailey Martin, first place; and Emmerson Biddix and Abbey Lopez, who tied for second place. All eighth-graders, Martin and Lopez were students at Newton-Conover Middle School and Emmerson Biddix attended Jacobs Fork Middle School.

The top high school winners are Ashley Hinostroza-Villacorta, 11th grade; and Elizabeth Vicente, ninth grade. The second-place high school winners, all ninth-graders, are Mariana Guerrero Segura, Adeli Huffman, Hazel Lemus, Rosa Lemus, Iris Vang, and Adela Yang. The high school students all attend Challenger Early College High School.