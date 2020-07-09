N.C. Mountain State Fair canceled for 2020

FLETCHER – As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty of conditions come September, the N.C. Mountain State Fair will not be held in 2020. The fair was scheduled to take place Sept. 11-20.
The decision to cancel this year’s fair was based on the following:
• Safety and health of visitors and staff,
• Current situation with the percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive,
• The state only being in Phase II of reopening
• Social distancing measures limiting the size of gatherings remaining in place,
• And the long-term financial health of the Western N.C. Ag Center
Fair officials have determined that to socially distance the fair and follow CDC recommendations would result in a very scaled-back experience.
The decision to cancel is being made now to avoid incurring expenses for an event that may not be able to operate. The Mountain State Fair costs over $1 million annually to put on. The fair would have to commit over $500,0000 in contracts and expenses by the end of July to operate a fair this year. To date, 76 events scheduled to be held at the WNC Ag Center have canceled, which has resulted in a significant loss of income.
The fair is already planning a comeback in 2021.
