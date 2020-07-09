N.C. Mountain State Fair canceled for 2020
0 comments

N.C. Mountain State Fair canceled for 2020

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

FLETCHER – As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty of conditions come September, the N.C. Mountain State Fair will not be held in 2020. The fair was scheduled to take place Sept. 11-20.

The decision to cancel this year’s fair was based on the following:

• Safety and health of visitors and staff,

• Current situation with the percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive,

• The state only being in Phase II of reopening

• Social distancing measures limiting the size of gatherings remaining in place,

• And the long-term financial health of the Western N.C. Ag Center

Fair officials have determined that to socially distance the fair and follow CDC recommendations would result in a very scaled-back experience. 

The decision to cancel is being made now to avoid incurring expenses for an event that may not be able to operate. The Mountain State Fair costs over $1 million annually to put on. The fair would have to commit over $500,0000 in contracts and expenses by the end of July to operate a fair this year. To date, 76 events scheduled to be held at the WNC Ag Center have canceled, which has resulted in a significant loss of income.

The fair is already planning a comeback in 2021.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News