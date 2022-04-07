N.C. Lt. Gov. Robinson talks manufacturing, voter ID during stop at Lincoln County factory

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson said last fall he was about 95% sure he would be running for governor in 2024.

Those odds have gone up slightly. Speaking at the LeeBoy heavy equipment plant in Lincoln County on Thursday, Robinson said with a laugh: “It’s about 98% now.”

The Greensboro Republican made the remark as he was walking to lunch after he toured the factory, made some brief remarks and took questions from people at the plant which sits less than 3 miles from downtown Maiden in Catawba County.

The tour was organized as part of the I Make America campaign run by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers, an effort aimed at advocating favorable policy for equipment makers like LeeBoy.

Robinson, himself a former factory worker, said he felt at home when he walked into the building. His remarks, delivered while he stood on a paver made by the company, were filled with praise for the workers. “I am here with you because I have been you and in many ways, I am still you,” Robinson said. “I feel your pain when your jobs are threatened. I feel your pain when your jobs are lost and I am committed to making sure that that will not happen in this state.”

Speaking after the remarks, Robinson declined to go into specifics about policies he would like to see to benefit workers but he did say he supported the policies advanced by Republican lawmakers over the last decade.

He took some questions from the audience on topics that had little to do with manufacturing.

Robinson said ensuring voter ID is required for elections is the “crucial issue on the table for our office right now” in response to one question on that topic.

He criticized state judges who blocked a voter ID law passed by the N.C. General Assembly in response to a successful 2018 referendum on the issue. No voter ID measures are currently in effect as the matter is contested in the courts.

“We’re trying to figure out how we can get rid of these folks who are legislating from the bench and overriding the will of the people of North Carolina,” Robinson said, adding: “One of the ways we can do that as well is at the ballot box to make sure that we put constitutional conservatives on the bench.”

When asked after the meeting if this position was a call for impeachment of judges or just a call to elect Republicans, Robinson said he was primarily referring to elections but that all options should be considered.

Another question from the audience about Robinson’s relationship with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper drew laughter from the lieutenant governor.

“I have absolutely no relationship with the governor,” Robinson replied.

He went on to say that he and the governor did likely share some common ground on issues ranging from the need to provide quality care to veterans to protecting students and teachers. “I’m willing at any juncture to work with the governor to do what’s best for the state of North Carolina and the people of North Carolina,” Robinson said.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

