N.C. Highway Patrol ramps up recruitment to fill positions

The North Carolina Highway Patrol wants to fill 180 open positions for state troopers throughout the state. Locally, the Newton-based division is facing a less severe hiring gap but is still ramping up recruitment efforts.

Highway Patrol Troop F, which covers 10 counties including Catawba, Burke, Alexander and Caldwell, needs to fill seven Highway Patrol trooper positions, Troop F Recruiter Aaron Millsaps said. The need is less severe than other troops that need up to 30 new troopers.

One Highway Patrol trooper is needed in Catawba County, two in Burke County, one in Ashe County and three in Watauga County, Millsaps said.

Hiring has become difficult for many employers, and Highway Patrol isn’t unscathed, Millsaps said.

“We’re trying to get as many applicants out there, because we aren’t graduating (from training) more than those going into retirement,” Millsaps said.

Recruitment into law enforcement can be made more difficult because of recent attention on police misconduct, Millsaps said. He tries to show recruits the positive impact they can have.

“Good or bad, it’s shined a light on law enforcement,” Millsaps said. “I try to get to know them (recruits) on a personal level, and let them know we’re all just human, and we want good people at our local agencies.”

The wages for those in training and starting pay for troopers have gone up to about $47,000 to try to bring in recruits. Millsaps said there may be be a need for even more increases as private employers do the same.

In their efforts to recruit, Millsaps and two other recruiters temporarily brought in to help the division have tried to diversify their efforts. The team is trying to reach people who might not think of state trooper as a career path. The division is also working to bring on more women and members of minority populations.

“It’s not like it used to be,” Millsaps said. “The demographic of people we are trying to reach is different, and how we’re trying to reach them is different.”

The internet and social media networks such as Facebook and Instagram play a big role in recruiting younger people, Millsaps said.

Filling the open positions takes a strain off troopers who have to cover unfilled shifts, Millsaps said.

“The more people we have, the less people have to work overtime and schedules can be regular,” he said. “And we want to be able to respond as quickly as possible to incidents.”

