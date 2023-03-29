Gov. Roy Cooper and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo lauded the contributions of two Hickory fiber optic cable manufacturers to expanding broadband during a visit to the city Wednesday.

Their first stop was at CommScope, where President and CEO Chuck Treadway announced the company will expand production of fiber optic cables necessary to bring broadband connectivity into underserved areas, including many places in rural North Carolina.

Treadway said the expansion will create 250 more jobs and provide at least 500,000 more homes with broadband using the new HeliARC fiber optic cables, which were designed to fit the needs of rural areas.

“HeliARC is a smaller and lighter-weight cable allowing for faster installation and lower cost of deployment,” said a CommScope press release. “Its reduced size and weight also lowers shipping costs, permitting more product to move in one shipment, thereby making it a more sustainable and environmentally-friendly product.”

Treadway said at the conference, “We always will be steadfast in our commitment to bring connectivity solutions to everyone, regardless of where they live, and today is a great step forward to that goal.”

Gov. Cooper also spoke at the event along with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Raimondo.

Cooper said the state funding of CommScope’s expanded production comes from part of the American Rescue Plan Act funds.

“With the Biden Administration’s help, we will ultimately invest approximately $2 billion in what once, not too long ago, seemed to be a faraway dream,” Cooper said. “Everyone connected to high-speed internet.”

During a press conference later in the day, Cooper said there are “at least a million North Carolinians who are on the wrong side of the digital divide.”

Raimondo said the U.S. Department of Commerce will be investing $50 billion to ensure Americans across the nation have access to a high-speed internet connection.

At Corning, the officials celebrated the grand opening of the company’s manufacturing campus in the Trivium Corporate Center located off Startown and Robinwood roads.

Corning CEO Wendell Weeks said the company will have 400 jobs at the campus. The company employs more than 5,000 people in the state, he said.

“Now North Carolina is home to two of the world’s largest optical fiber and cable facilities, making North Carolina the fiber optic capital of America,” Weeks said.

Cooper embraced the title as he began his remarks, saying: “I just love being governor of the fiber optic capital of America. What a great job.”

Both Cooper and Raimondo praised Corning for their role in helping expand broadband access.

Cooper recalled the assurances he received from Weeks early in the pandemic when there were concerns about supply chain hurdles.

“He says, ‘We’ve got North Carolina covered. Don’t you worry,’” Cooper said.

Raimondo said she spoke with Weeks early in her tenure and asked for Corning to be a partner in expanding high-quality internet to rural areas.

“He said: ‘I’ll be there for you’ and you have been — every step of the way, every time I’ve called,” Raimondo said.

She also spoke about the importance of encouraging domestic manufacturing, at one point tapping a spool of wire set next to the stage and pointing to the “Made in America” label.

“As the president says, ‘Where is it written that we can’t manufacture in America? Where is it written that we can’t be the global leader in manufacturing?’ Nowhere, and anyone who could take a look at this would see why,” Raimondo said.