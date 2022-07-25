N.C. Chief Justice visits Catawba County Courthouse; thanks staff for hard work

N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby visited the Catawba County Courthouse on Monday. He thanked staff members for their hard work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In 2020, we started hearing about this thing called COVID. Nobody knew what it was,” Newby said. “We have a constitutional requirement that courthouses shall be open. That means you have to unlock the door, let people in. You have to have people there. You’ve got to administer justice without favor, denial or delay.”

Newby said courthouse jobs were not something that could be done from home. Newby brought along his wife, Macon Newby, and Liz Henderson, his general counsel and chief of staff.

Staff members from the clerk of court's office, the district attorney’s office and Catawba County judges gathered in Courtroom 10 to meet with Newby. Henderson handed out lapel pins to all staff members and cards to longtime state employees.

Newby presented Catawba County Clerk of Court Kim Sigmon with a banner to display in the courthouse that read, “Are you treating others the way you would want to be treated?” He said wants everybody to be treated with dignity and respect.