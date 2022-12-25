My daughter's first Christmas was a joyful occasion

Christmas is a very special time of the year for me. The Christmas holiday brings back so many memories from when I was a child to experiencing Christmas as a new father. Most importantly to me, Christmas is about my faith and my family. Christmas is the time I celebrate the birth of Jesus and spend time with family.

I remember a time when the Christmas holiday was filled with excitement and joy. Eagerly anticipating Christmas morning and traveling to multiple family members’ homes celebrating Christmas. I remember the laughter that rang through the house as family members opened gag gifts or shouts of delight when they received a gift they were not expecting. My dad and grandpa loved playing practical jokes and making everyone laugh.

One of the most special memories I have of Christmas is the first Christmas I experienced as a new father. The first Christmas my daughter, who will be 24 in February, was able to walk, talk, and experience the joy of Santa Claus. I remember working into the wee hours of the morning helping Santa with the construction of multiple items. One of the sweetest moments I will always remember is my daughter waking up on Christmas morning and running to the Tickle me Elmo that was waiting on her. My daughter grabbed Elmo, squeezed him with all her might, turned to me and said, “Elmo!” As you can probably imagine, I was a pushover when it came to my daughter.

While Christmas is one of the most joyful times of the year, we should not forget those who have lost loved ones and the loss they feel. I know firsthand how that loss feels. Focus on the good times and cherish the memories of time spent with those we love.

My prayer is that everyone has a safe and wonderful Christmas and holiday season.